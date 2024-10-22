A rooftop journey through time

After a spectacular run of 10 sold-out performances of Before 2475 in August, the creative collective AORTA is answering the public's call by bringing the dreamers of the Seine back to Chao Phraya River with nine rounds of Before 2475 Restage.

The 120-minute performative play with English subtitles will be staged every Friday to Sunday at 7.30pm, from Nov 8-24, at RCB Rooftop, 5th floor of River City Bangkok, making it Thailand's first open-air rooftop theatre production.

The audience will be taken on a journey back in time to question and rediscover the dreams of Siam before the 1932 revolution. The play explores pivotal moments in the nation's history, while past voices from Siam echo across the stage, reflecting the future that now bends along the river's curve in the year 2024.

Inspired by real historical figures and events, the play unfolds in the days before a great political transformation, taking the audiences back to hushed conversations in Parisian cafés, quiet hopes along the cobbled streets of the Quartier Latin, and pivotal meetings in "Apartment No.9". It was there, in Paris, that seven young men in their 20s began to shape a dream, exchanging ideas about boundless possibilities.

Pridi, Plaek, Prayun, Naeb, Tua, Tasnai and Jaroon -- though they came from different backgrounds and pursued varied fields of study -- were united by a common vision.

Each of them dreamed of a change that would reshape their country forever.

Returning with an awe-inspiring production, the play will offer an immersive experience, blending live jazz music, evocative set design, and a symphony of lights and sound. All this, framed by the stunning backdrop of the Chao Phraya River under the night sky, promises an unforgettable evening.