Cambodia backs Thai-led 6-country visa plan
published : 22 Oct 2024 at 10:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
Cambodia has agreed with the Thai government's plan for tourist travel in six countries in the region through a single visa policy called "6 Countries, 1 Destination".
The move came after talks between Cambodia and Thailand to discuss cross-border travel and tourism on Monday in Phnom Penh.
A source said the Cambodian tourism minister supported Thailand's "6 Countries, 1 Destination" policy and agreed to discuss the issue further.
The source said the feedback from these agencies will be proposed to Cambodia's cabinet for consideration ahead of an official visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The "6 Countries, 1 Destination" plan aims to promote tourism and economic collaboration between Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.
The Thai government plans to begin policy discussions with Cambodia as a pilot project, with the goal of expanding to other countries soon.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- back: to support - สนับสนุน
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- collaboration: working together with someone else - การร่วมมือ
- consideration: giving careful thought to something before making a decision - การคิดพิจารณา
- destination: the place where someone or something is going - จุดหมายปลายทาง
- minister: a member of the cabinet, the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - รัฐมนตรี
- move (noun): action -
- pilot: of a plan, product or system that is used to test how good something is before introducing it - นำร่อง
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่ง