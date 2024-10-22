Cambodia backs Thai-led 6-country visa plan

Arriving passengers snake through a long queue for immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 10, 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Cambodia has agreed with the Thai government's plan for tourist travel in six countries in the region through a single visa policy called "6 Countries, 1 Destination".

The move came after talks between Cambodia and Thailand to discuss cross-border travel and tourism on Monday in Phnom Penh.

A source said the Cambodian tourism minister supported Thailand's "6 Countries, 1 Destination" policy and agreed to discuss the issue further.

The source said the feedback from these agencies will be proposed to Cambodia's cabinet for consideration ahead of an official visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The "6 Countries, 1 Destination" plan aims to promote tourism and economic collaboration between Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

The Thai government plans to begin policy discussions with Cambodia as a pilot project, with the goal of expanding to other countries soon.