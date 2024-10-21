NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard opens

Minor Hotels, in partnership with Boulevard Hotel, has opened NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, which marks its debut in Bangkok.

Situated in the core of Bangkok's bustling commercial and shopping district, just off Sukhumvit Road, the 315-key property offers guests convenience. Its prime location, only 200m from the BTS Nana, ensures guests can explore Bangkok's attractions, shopping centres and restaurants. It is also walking distance to Bumrungrad International Hospital and is a 45-minute drive from Bangkok's two airports, Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

The property recently completed extensive renovations, enhancing its guest rooms, lobby, restaurant and pool areas. The newly designed rooms, including a mix of lead-in and deluxe rooms and suites across two buildings, feature a contemporary design in neutral earth tones and modern fixtures, offering leisure and business guests the brilliant basics they need for work, rest and enjoyment. The property's amenities include an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar, a pool bar, meeting facilities, a fitness centre and a large outdoor swimming pool.

NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard is marking its grand opening with a special rate that includes daily breakfast, a complimentary room upgrade and late check-out.

NH Hotels & Resorts, one of Minor Hotels' eight brands, was founded in Spain in 1978. Minor Hotels operates more than 230 NH properties globally, predominantly in Europe and the Americas. NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard follows the first NH-branded property in Thailand, NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort.