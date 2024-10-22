PCD outlines new plan to fight haze

Smog shrouds Bangkok on Oct 8. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) revealed its pollution control plans for next year, which aim to lower nationwide hotspots by at least 30%.

PCD Chief Preeyaporn Suwanaked said at a press conference on Monday that the National Environment Board last week approved an action plan for next year to address haze pollution, including preventive measures in forest, agricultural, and urban zones.

Ms Preeyaporn said that the PCD would focus on implementation measures involving vehicle use, including public bus fare reductions, vehicle checks, and work-from-home orders for urban areas.

The PCD also implemented a risk map of the 14 forest complexes in the northern and northeastern regions to prevent man-made forest fire activity.

She said that farmers in agricultural zones are required to register with the authority before engaging in fire-related activities.

"We have set up our target to reduce the number of nationwide hotspots next year by 30%, compared with this year," said Ms Preeyaporn.

She said the country is now transitioning to La Nina, which runs from September to March next year. The transition has resulted in recent heavy rainfall. Such a weather situation will help reduce the number of nationwide hotspots compared with previous years.

Although the situation of haze pollution looks better for next year, Ms Preeyaporn said that the department will not lower its guard on air pollution control by closely working with the related agencies to mitigate the impacts.

Regarding the current pollution situation in Bangkok, PCD Air Quality and Noise Management Division director Sakda Tridech said that fine particulate matter is expected to spike next month due to a high-pressure system from China.