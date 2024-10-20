Fretting over peace in South, House speaker urges cops to catch Tak Bai suspects

Thailand's House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha hopes police will be able to arrest suspects and defendants in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case. (Bangkok Post photo)

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has expressed his concern over the conflict and insurgency in the far South now that police have little time left to arrest and prosecute defendants in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case.

Mr Wan Muhamad said all sides wanted security officials to find and arrest those wanted on warrants before the 20-year statute of limitations for the case expires on Oct 25, saying the tension might ease following the arrests.

Mr Wan Muhamad said even though the government had tried to solve the ongoing conflict through dialogue and Malaysia was helping to facilitate peace talks, little progress had been made so far.

In response to reporters asking if the recent uptick in violent attacks against security officers in the southern provinces was linked to the statute of limitations in the case expiring in less than a week, Mr Wan Muhamad said there could be a connection between them.

“They may be linked (with the Tak Bai statute end date), but not all of them. The attacks were occurring and dragging on long before that, but more often lately. Probably because people in the far South wanted to express their desire for the authorities to be more active in tracking down and apprehending the subjects of arrest warrants,” the 80-year-old house speaker said.

“If police had really tried their best, they might have caught some (of the fugitive defendants and suspects).”

Mr Wan Muhamad said intelligence and collaboration from the locals are crucial in suppressing insurgent attacks and restoring peace in the deep South.

“The use of police and soldiers may prevent violent attacks but only on a temporary basis. I encourage more people’s organisations such as volunteers, subdistrict heads and village chiefs to be given necessary training and work with the state in maintaining peace and order in the southern provinces. The situation could gradually improve,” the house speaker said.

Mr Wan Muhamad was speaking after representatives from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Central Investigation Bureau, Special Branch Bureau, Immigration Bureau and Provincial Police Region 1-9 met on Friday to follow up on the progress in bringing suspects and defendants in the Tak Bai case to trial.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, assistant national police chief, who chaired the meeting, said Interpol had already issued a Red Notice for 14 defendants and suspects in the case. Their whereabouts were unknown. He said he had instructed all police agencies to work quickly and do their best to locate and arrest the fugitives before the deadline.