Chinese kidnap suspect caught trying to leave Thailand

Listen to this article

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, third from right, and Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of the Immigration Division 2, second from right, question the suspect at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night. (Photo: Immigration Police Division 2)

Police arrested a Chinese suspect in the 12-million-baht ransom of two Chinese businessmen just before he boarded a plane to Cambodia at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Immigration Police Division 2 said the suspect, identified as Liu, was apprehended when he checked in for flight ZA679 to Phnom Penh at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night.

Police searched the suspect's luggage and found multiple pairs of plastic handcuffs, cash and a Cedeao passport, also known as an Ecowas passport, a common passport document issued by members of the Economic Community of West African States.

Immigration police said Chinese businessmen Xie Chuanqi and Xie Chuanfa on Sunday filed a complaint at Sutthisarn station in Bangkok that they had been abducted and ransomed by five Chinese men. The arrested suspect was allegedly one of the thugs.

The victims alleged they were abducted at gunpoint from their office at Anget Property (Thailand) Co in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok on Saturday, according to police.

The gang took 3.2 million baht in cash from the company office, which is in a rented house. The gang later had the suspects transfer another US$270,000 to their account, for about 12 million baht in total.

The two men were released in Kaset-Nawamin area in Bang Khen district of Bangkok later the same day.