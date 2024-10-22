Work on Laem Chabang Port 'on time' despite delays

Laem Chabang Port

The third phase of development at Laem Chabang Port is now about 45% completed, with its key feature, Pier F, slated to open in late 2027 as planned, according to Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

The project is a key part of the Eastern Economic Plan (EEC) Development Plan, and among the 15 infrastructure projects which have been prioritised by the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration.

She said that as of Oct 11, physical work was about 45% completed, slightly behind the target of 48.95%, citing the latest report by the Port Authority of Thailand (Pat).

The delays were caused by adverse weather conditions between April and November, which disrupted offshore construction work, she said.

Ms Manaporn said the ministry had instructed the PAT to work closely with the project's contractor, CNNC Joint Venture, to ensure construction can be completed on schedule.

The contractor has been advised to increase working hours during calmer weather and optimise the use of machinery to overcome delays, she said.

The deputy minister said that despite the delays, the project remains on track to meet the overall timeline, with the first phase of the works expected to be completed by June 2026.

The construction of Area F1 has been completed and the site will be handed over to GPC International Terminal Ltd by November next year. The key feature of the third phase, Pier F, is expected to open for operation by the end of 2027, she said.

PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk said the second phase of the works, which includes the construction of buildings, docks, roads and utilities, is currently in the preparation stage, following a contract signing with CHEC (Thai) Co Ltd in July.

He added that the third and fourth phase, which would see the construction of a railway infrastructure and sourcing of equipment and IT systems respectively, are currently in the bidding preparation stage, with tenders expected early next year.

Once completed, the upgrades will increase the port's annual container handling capacity from 11 million TEUs to 18 million TEUs. This will help Thailand reduce logistics costs and enhance its position as a key logistics hub in the region, connecting southern China with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.