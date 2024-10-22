Thai worker injured in rocket attack discharged from Israeli hospital

Injured worker says he does not need relocation or further assistance

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) plane takes off from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as smoke billows, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

A Thai worker, injured by a Hezbollah rocket in northern Israel on Monday, has been discharged from hospital after treatment for a minor injury, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the ministry, said on Tuesday that Kwanchai Chongklang sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, with injury described as slight after a shard struck a bone.

The worker received treatment at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, a city in northern Israel, before being released.

The spokesman said the attack involving about 30 missiles happened around 1pm (Israel time), while Mr Kwanchai was working at the Ayelet HaShahar agricultural estate.

Mr Nikorndej quoted the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv as reporting that the worker remained in good spirits and did not want any relocation or additional assistance.

A mourning ceremony was held for another Thai worker, Nisant Meeram, at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Monday. He was killed by the explosion of ammunition left in an apple orchard at the Yiron agricultural estate in northern Israel on Oct 11.

His body was transported via flight LY081 of El Al Israel Airlines which left Tel Aviv at 10.45pm on Monday and was scheduled to reach Suvarnabhumi airport in Thailand at 2pm on Tuesday.

He was the 42nd Thai victim to die in the conflict between Israel and its neighbouring countries.