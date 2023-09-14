Srettha urged to send Thaksin back to jail

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters as he emerges from the private jet terminal at Don Mueang airport on Aug 22. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A group of political activists on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to restore public trust by ensuring Thaksin Shinawatra serves more time in prison.

Thaksin, who returned on Aug 22 from 15 years of self-exile, stayed at Bangkok Remand Prison for 13 hours before he was transferred to the Police General Hospital where he remains.



The group of students and activists led by Pichit Chaimongkol filed a petition calling for Thaksin’s return to jail, at the complaint centre of Government House.



Mr Pichit said the public doubts Thaksin requires medical attention, and many believe the authorities used his right to privacy as a prisoner to evade questions about his illnesses.



He said many believe the regulations of the Department of Corrections were exploited to grant privileges to Thaksin.



Thaksin is suffering from high blood pressure and other conditions that the Central Correctional Hospital lacked the facilities to treat, the department said when he was transferred.



The government must ensure that all people are treated equally under the rule of law and that no inmates get preferential treatment, Mr Pichit said.



The Police General Hospital should clarify Thaksin’s health condition and if he needs treatment, he should be moved to the Central Correctional Hospital, he said.



Thaksin has received a royal pardon that reduced his eight-year jail term to one year. He is being treated at Royal Suite 1401 in the Police General Hospital.