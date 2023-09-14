Srettha urged to send Thaksin back to jail
published : 14 Sep 2023 at 09:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Mongkol Bangprapa
A group of political activists on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to restore public trust by ensuring Thaksin Shinawatra serves more time in prison.
Thaksin, who returned on Aug 22 from 15 years of self-exile, stayed at Bangkok Remand Prison for 13 hours before he was transferred to the Police General Hospital where he remains.
The group of students and activists led by Pichit Chaimongkol filed a petition calling for Thaksin’s return to jail, at the complaint centre of Government House.
Mr Pichit said the public doubts Thaksin requires medical attention, and many believe the authorities used his right to privacy as a prisoner to evade questions about his illnesses.
He said many believe the regulations of the Department of Corrections were exploited to grant privileges to Thaksin.
Thaksin is suffering from high blood pressure and other conditions that the Central Correctional Hospital lacked the facilities to treat, the department said when he was transferred.
The government must ensure that all people are treated equally under the rule of law and that no inmates get preferential treatment, Mr Pichit said.
The Police General Hospital should clarify Thaksin’s health condition and if he needs treatment, he should be moved to the Central Correctional Hospital, he said.
Thaksin has received a royal pardon that reduced his eight-year jail term to one year. He is being treated at Royal Suite 1401 in the Police General Hospital.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- activists (noun): people who take part in activities that are intended to achieve political or social change, especially someone who is a member of an organisation - นักกิจกรรม
- Department of Corrections (noun): the government department in charge of running prisons - กรมราชทัณฑ์
- doubt: thinking that something is probably not true or that it probably does not exist - ความสงสัย
- evade: to avoid or escape from someone or something - หลีกเลี่ยง
- exile: a situation in which you live in a foreign country because you feel you cannot live in your own country, usually for political reasons - การลี้ภัย การถูกขับออกนอกประเทศ
- exploit: to treat someone unfairly in order to get some benefit for yourself - หาประโยชน์จาก
- inmate: someone who is kept in a prison, mental hospital or other institution - ผู้ถูกกักกัน, ผู้ถูกกักบริเวณในเรือนจำหรือโรงพยาบาล
- lack (verb): to not have something - ขาด
- pardon: an official decision to forgive someone for committing a crime and to free them from full or further punishment - การอภัยโทษ
- petition: a request of someone in authority to do something - คำร้อง
- preferential: giving an advantage to a particular person or group - ที่ให้สิทธิพิเศษ
- privacy: the freedom to do things without other people watching you or knowing what you are doing - ความเป็นส่วนตัว
- privilege: a special benefit that is available only to a particular person or group - เอกสิทธิ์
- remain (verb): to stay in the same place; to not leave - ยังอยู่, พักอยู่, รออยู่
- urge: to advise someone very strongly about what action or attitude they should take - ผลักดัน, กระตุ้น