Dozens still being treated after turbulence scare
published : 22 May 2024 at 15:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Seventy-nine passengers and six crew members were still in Bangkok on Wednesday for treatment of injuries sustained during “extreme turbulence” on a Singapore Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday.
Six people reportedly suffered severe injuries, while 39 have moderate injuries caused during the flight from London, in which a 73-year-old British man died, reportedly of a heart attack.
The remaining 131 passengers and 12 crew members who were on board Flight SQ321 arrived in Singapore via a relief flight on Wednesday morning, Singapore Airlines said.
The passenger who died was identified as Geoffrey Kitchen, 73, according to a newspaper in the UK. He and his wife were among 47 British passengers aboard the flight when it plunged around 6,000 feet within minutes in extreme weather.
The nationalities and conditions of all those still receiving treatment in Bangkok were not immediately known. Sixty-one of those injured were receiving treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital while 10 had been transferred to other hospitals, The Associated Press reported.
The Australian government told the BBC that eight Australians were among the injured. Malaysia’s foreign ministry said nine of its nationals were hospitalised, including one in critical but stable condition.
The London-Singapore flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members when it experienced severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.
Vocabulary
- condition: the physical state of a person or animal, especially how healthy they are - อาการ, สุขภาพ
- critical: very seriously ill or injured and might die - อย่างรุนแรง อย่างวิกฤต
- dozens (noun): large numbers of; a lot of people or things (1 dozen = 12) - มากมาย, เป็นจำนวนมาก
- extreme: much more severe or serious than usual - ที่รุนแรงที่สุด
- hospitalise: to send somebody to a hospital for treatment - ให้อยู่โรงพยาบาล
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- nationality: a group of people who have the same race, language, or culture - สัญชาติ
- plunge: to fall quickly from a high position - ดิ่งลงมาจากท้องฟ้า
- scare: a situation that makes people suddenly feel worried or frightened about something - ความหวาดกลัว, ความตื่นตระหนก
- severe: very serious and unpleasant - รุนแรง
- stable: with a healthy mental and emotional state - มีสุขภาพจิตดี
- treatment: the process of providing medical care - การรักษา
- turbulence: strong sudden movements within air or water - การเคลื่อนไหวผิดปกติของบรรยากาศ