Police hunt source of cyanide in hotel deaths
published : 19 Jul 2024 at 08:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police are looking for the source of the cyanide used in the killing of six Vietnamese people at a hotel in Bangkok early this week.
Police are investigating whether the cyanide was smuggled into the country or bought locally.
Police were also trying to contact the younger sister of one of the six victims. She left for Vietnam on July 10.
Police believe that Sherine Chong, one of the six people found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, poisoned the others and then committed suicide, with a large debt issue being the possible motive.
A police source said investigators had invited Tien Thang Pham, the former husband of one of the six dead, for questioning at Lumpini police station on Wednesday.
The source said the man was on a trip to Japan and had a video call with his former wife before the killings occurred.
The source also said police had contacted the United States for more information about Sherine, who had American citizenship.
It was found that other Vietnamese in San Francisco had filed police complaints against her more than ten years ago.
They accused her of defrauding them by claiming she could help them secure American citizenship in exchange for money.
However, prosecutors in the United States decided to drop the case against her, the source said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- citizenship: being a member of a particular country and having rights because of it - ชนชาติ, ความเป็นพลเมือง
- committed suicide: killed yourself - ฆ่าตัวตาย
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- cyanide: a powerful poison that can kill people -
- debt (noun): an amount of money that you owe - หนี้, นี้สิน
- defraud: to get money illegally from a person or an organization by tricking them - โกง, ฉ้อโกง, หลอก
- hunt (verb): to look for a person or animal in order to catch them or harm them; to chase wild animals or birds in order to catch or kill them for food, sport or to make money - ตามหา, ล่า
- locally: in or related to the area that you live, or to the particular area that you are talking about - ในท้องถิ่น, ในประเทศ
- motive: a reason for doing something - แรงจูงใจ
- poison (verb): to put poison in or on something - วางยาพิษ
- prosecutors (noun): lawyers whose job is to prove in court that someone accused of a crime is guilty อัยการ - อัยการ
- questioning: when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
- smuggle: to take things or people to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่ง
