Dispatch photo exhibition at the BACC

Photo by R. Scott Davis, courtesy of the artist

Experience the drama of Bangkok’s rescue workers in a new photo exhibition

New York photographer R. Scott Davis has his latest exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) in the heart of Bangkok. As part of his Dispatch project, Davis has spent several years riding with the emergency rescue workers on their nightly missions around Bangkok to help people who are involved in accidents. His pictures don’t show the blood and broken bones, instead focusing on the reactions of crew and bystanders. His vivid images highlight the range of emotions experienced in these all-too-common situations, and his time spent embedded with the crews means that he can get up close and document the crucial work of the rescue foundations.

His work is on show at the People’s Gallery on the second floor of the BACC, with the artist often present to chat about his works. The exhibition runs until December 1, and entrance is free.

