6.7km tunnel proposed for expressway
published : 5 Sep 2023 at 14:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) has proposed a tunnel to replace a controversial section of the N1 Expressway development.
Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Monday the agency had considered several aspects and found the underpass the best idea.
The 6.7km underpass, which will be the country's first expressway tunnel, will run along Ngarmwongwan Road via Phongphet Intersection, Bang Khen Intersection, and Kaset Intersection to Prasertmanukit Road before connecting with the N2 Expressway.
Mr Surachet said the environmental impact assessment will end in May next year for submission to the cabinet for approval.
Construction is likely to take about five years, and in the first year of opening, traffic volume is estimated at 70,000 vehicles per day, half of the route's total capacity.
He expressed confidence that the underpass would be approved by those who had environmental concerns about the previous design.
Mr Surachet said the northern part of the three-phase expressway development is divided into two stages.
The first stage, N2, runs from Prasertmanukit Road to the eastern Outer Ring Road, with a length of 11.3 km and an investment cost of 16.9 billion baht.
For the second stage, N1, Exat has conducted the feasibility study of alternative routes to replace the controversial section and come up with the underpass following discussions with Kasetsart University and communities along the planned route.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- aspect: one part of a situation, problem, subject, etc - ด้าน,มุม
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- capacity: the amount of something that can be produced or done - ความสามารถในการ (ระบาย, ผลิต etc.)
- controversial: causing disagreement or disapproval - ซึ่งก่อให้เกิดการโต้แย้ง
- environmental impact assessment: an evaluation/research project into the possible positive or negative effects that a proposed project may have on the environment - การประเมินผลกระทบสิ่งแวดล้อม
- feasibility study (noun): when experts study in detail what is possible to achieve in a project or whether the project is possible - การศึกษาความเป็นไป
- governor: a person who is chosen to be in charge of the government of a state or province or a government agency - ผู้ว่าการรัฐ, ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด
- stage: a part of an activity or process or a period of development - ช่วง, ระยะ, ตอน
- submission: formally giving something to someone so that can make a decision about it - การยื่น (เอกสาร) เพื่อการพิจารณา
- tunnel: an underground passage through which vehicles travel - อุโมงค์
- underpass: a road or path that goes under something such as a busy road, allowing vehicles or people to go from one side to the other - ทางใต้ดิน
- volume (noun): an amount of something - ปริมาณ