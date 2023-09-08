Cop killing suspect dies in gunfight
published : 8 Sep 2023 at 13:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
A man who was wanted for killing a highway police officer and injuring another in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Kanchanaburi early Friday morning.
Police were deployed in a manhunt for Thananchai Manmak, alias Nong Thapha, who allegedly shot and killed Pol Maj Siwakorn Saibua and seriously injured Pol Lt Col Wasin Panpee at a dinner hosted by village chief Praween Chankhlai on Wednesday night.
Several other highway police officers were also at the party.
The 45-year-old gunman was reportedly working for Mr Praween, widely known as Kamnan Nok, 35.
Following the incident, Thananchai was charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mr Praween was charged with ordering Thananchai to commit the crime.
Mr Praween surrendered to police on Thursday evening and denied the charge, saying Thananchai had acted independently.
On Friday at 5.45am, a police team laid siege to an abandoned hall behind Wat Phra Thaen Dong Rang in Tha Rua, where Thananchai was hiding.
When told to surrender, Thananchai opened fire in an attempt to escape, leading to a brief firefight. After the gunfire ceased, Thananchai was found dead.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- alias: used when a person, especially a criminal or an actor, is known by two names; used before a different name that someone uses instead of their real name - ฉายา, สมญานาม
- ammunition: bullets, bombs, etc that can be fired from a weapon - อาวุธยุทธภัณฑ์, ลูกกระสุน
- charge: to accuse someone officially of committing a crime - ตั้งข้อกล่าวหา
- deploy: (of police, soldiers, government officials or equipment) to put in place ready for action - ส่ง ประจำการ.
- firefight (noun): gunfight; when two groups fight by shooting at each other - การยิงต่อสู้กัน การดวลปืน
- independently: without help from others - พึ่งตนเอง
- lay siege to: (of a group of people) to surround (go around all sides of) a building or place in order to protest about something or to force the people on the inside out - เข้าห้อมล้อม เข้ายึด
- manhunt: an organised search for a person, especially a criminal - การล่าหัว การตามล่าจับกุม
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย