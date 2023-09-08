Cop killing suspect dies in gunfight

Thananchai Manmak, suspected of killing a highway police officer and wounding another at a party in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night, died in an exchange of fire with police hunting for him in Tha Rua district, Kanchanaburi, early on Friday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

A man who was wanted for killing a highway police officer and injuring another in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Kanchanaburi early Friday morning.

Police were deployed in a manhunt for Thananchai Manmak, alias Nong Thapha, who allegedly shot and killed Pol Maj Siwakorn Saibua and seriously injured Pol Lt Col Wasin Panpee at a dinner hosted by village chief Praween Chankhlai on Wednesday night.



Several other highway police officers were also at the party.



The 45-year-old gunman was reportedly working for Mr Praween, widely known as Kamnan Nok, 35.



Following the incident, Thananchai was charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mr Praween was charged with ordering Thananchai to commit the crime.



Mr Praween surrendered to police on Thursday evening and denied the charge, saying Thananchai had acted independently.



On Friday at 5.45am, a police team laid siege to an abandoned hall behind Wat Phra Thaen Dong Rang in Tha Rua, where Thananchai was hiding.



When told to surrender, Thananchai opened fire in an attempt to escape, leading to a brief firefight. After the gunfire ceased, Thananchai was found dead.