Border-hopping Myanmar troops cause alarm

Fair Party list-MP Kannavee Suebsang says Myanmar troops chased out of a Karen-held border village fled across the border into Umphang district of Tak province earlier this month. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Fair Party list-MP Kannavee Suebsang has asked the government to investigate reports of heavily armed Myanmar soldiers crossing the border into Umphang district of Tak province.

If the reports are confirmed, the government must tell the public what happened, he said.



Citing information from activists working in the Thai-Myanmar border area, Mr Kannavee said that between 80 and 100 armed Myanmar soldiers entered Thailand through two border villages, Ban Le Tong Khu and Ban Mo Ta Lua, on Sept 3.



The soldiers camped out in a field, just a kilometre away from the nearest Thai community, while on the other side of the border, a Myanmar village was surrounded by the Karen armed guerrillas, he said.



Thai villagers later told their village head about the presence of Myanmar soldiers on Thai soil, he said.



Thai soldiers stationed nearby refused to do anything about the invaders until a netizen posted on social media on Sept 5 about the presence of the soldiers, he said.



A source said the army sent a team to negotiate with the Myanmar soldiers and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), until the KNLA agreed to stop blocking the soldiers’ way.



The Myanmar soldiers, however, still refused to leave, which prompted the Thai military to negotiate with them for a second time before the Myanmar soldiers eventually left.



The following weekend, villagers spotted a further 10 to 20 armed Myanmar soldiers returning to Ban Le Tong Khu to buy food, which prompted more reports to the village head.



The village head reported the incident to the Thai military which sent soldiers to negotiate and ensure the soldiers’ return to their own territory, he said.