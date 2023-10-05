3 arrested for selling gun to teen shooter
published : 5 Oct 2023 at 13:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham and Online Reporters
Three men were separately arrested in Yala and Bangkok for allegedly selling a blank gun and ammunition to a 14-year-old boy who went on a shooting rampage inside Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident left two foreigners dead and five others wounded.
Polce arrested two of the three suspects at a house in Yala at around 1am on Thursday.
Seized from the house were 209 rounds of ammunition for blank guns, 33 metal parts, nine magazines and other items. The two men were being taken to Bangkok for questioning.
The third suspect was arrested in Bangkok.
An investigation found that the three suspects allegedly sold a blank gun to the teenage boy who carried out the shooting. The gun was modified.
The shooter bought the blank gun online for 16,000 baht.
Chaos erupted at Siam Paragon on Tuesday, with hundreds fleeing as gunshots rang out. The dead were two women from China and Myanmar.
The teenager was arrested late on Tuesday shortly after the rampage.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- ammunition: bullets, bombs, etc that can be fired from a weapon - อาวุธยุทธภัณฑ์, ลูกกระสุน
- blank: a gun cartridge that explodes when the gun is fired, but contains no bullet - กระสุนเปล่า,กระสุนหลอก
- chaos: a very confused situation - ความโกลาหล
- erupt (verb): to start suddenly - ปะทุขึ้น
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- magazine: the part of a gun in which you put the bullets - คลังกระสุน,ซองปืน
- modified (verb): changed slightly, especially in order to improve it or use it in different way - ดัดแปลง; ถูกดัดแปลง
- rampage (noun): a sudden period of wild and violent behaviour, often causing damage and destruction - การอาละวาด,ความวุ่นวาย,ความโมโห,การวิ่งพล่าน
- seize (verb): to take something using force - ยึด, จับกุม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- wounded: injured, especially where your skin or flesh is damaged, usually seriously - บาดเจ็บ