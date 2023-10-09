Thaksin ‘pool party’ pic 2 years old

Former prime minister Thaksin plays with his grandchild in a swimming pool in July 2021, in a picture posted on the Instagram account of his daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra. (Photo: instagram.com/ingshin21)

A photograph of Thaksin Shinawatra playing with a grandchild in a swimming pool turns out to have been taken two years ago, and not since the ex-prime minister’s return to Thailand, as a former politician alleged on Friday.

Watchara Phetthong, a former Democrat Party MP, used the picture to back his request that the House panel on police affairs look into suspicions that Thaksin is receiving special treatment at Police General Hospital.



Thaksin, 74, was admitted to the hospital on the night of Aug 22, 13 hours after he was sent to prison, and he has been staying there since. The Royal Thai Police and the Department of Corrections have denied giving the convict any privileged treatment.



Mr Watchara said he wanted the House to inquire about why Thaksin has medical care at Police General Hospital. He also wants them to ask the police chief to tell them “on what floor of the hospital the swimming pool was located”.



The pool in question, numerous online sleuths quickly found, is not in Thailand but somewhere abroad, possibly in Dubai.



The picture was posted by his daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra on her Instagram account on July 21, 2021.



A lawyer for Thaksin on Saturday asked Mr Watchara to make corrections to his story or face legal action.



Thaksin, meanwhile, continues to recover from unspecified surgery at the hospital.

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22 after more than 15 years of self-exile abroad, and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year.