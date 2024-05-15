Men in costumes at temple start trend
published : 15 May 2024 at 12:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Narumon Kasemsuk
Temples and palaces in Bangkok have seen more Asian tourists dressing in Thai costumes, with a recent viral video clip showing male travellers dressed in female clothing.
A video clip of men visiting Wat Arun and Rattanakosin historic area went viral on the internet and received positive feedback from Thai netizens.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said dressing in Thai costumes has been a trending activity for tourists in recent years, which has developed as men now wear traditional garments designed for women.
An average of 25.8 million foreigners visit Bangkok annually and most of them explore temples and palaces in the old quarter, as well as nearby shopping districts, the TAT said.
The TAT welcomed this trend as it helped highlight Thailand's open culture, ensuring tourists have the freedom to choose their own way of dressing, even if it does not match their gender.
There are around 10 Thai costume rental shops near the Grand Palace, with fees mostly less than 1,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- costume: the clothes worn by people from a particular place or for a particular job - เครื่องแต่งกาย
- feedback: advice, criticism or information about how good or useful something or somebody's work is - ผลสะท้อนกลับ,การตอบกลับ
- garment: a piece of clothing - เสื้อผ้า, เครื่องแต่งกาย
- gender: the fact of being either male or female. The term is also used more broadly to denote a range of identities that do not correspond to established ideas of male and female. - เพศ
- netizens (noun): people who use the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- open: letting people know what is happening, not keeping it a secret -
- positive: good - ที่ดี
- trend: a new development in clothing, make-up, etc - แนวโน้ม
- trending (adj): being discussed a lot on a social media website - ถูกกล่าวถึงมากในเว็บไซต์สื่อโซ'เชิล (เครือข่ายสังคมออนไลน์)
- welcome: to be pleased to receive or accept something - รับด้วยความยินดี