Men in costumes at temple start trend

(Photo courtesy of TikTok Krumaywa)

Temples and palaces in Bangkok have seen more Asian tourists dressing in Thai costumes, with a recent viral video clip showing male travellers dressed in female clothing.

A video clip of men visiting Wat Arun and Rattanakosin historic area went viral on the internet and received positive feedback from Thai netizens.



The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said dressing in Thai costumes has been a trending activity for tourists in recent years, which has developed as men now wear traditional garments designed for women.



An average of 25.8 million foreigners visit Bangkok annually and most of them explore temples and palaces in the old quarter, as well as nearby shopping districts, the TAT said.



The TAT welcomed this trend as it helped highlight Thailand's open culture, ensuring tourists have the freedom to choose their own way of dressing, even if it does not match their gender.



There are around 10 Thai costume rental shops near the Grand Palace, with fees mostly less than 1,000 baht.