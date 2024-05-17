Fine or jail for importers, sellers of Labubu dolls

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-born Kasing Lung, are increasing popular in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram @kasinglung)

The popular Labubu dolls must pass industrial standards before being sold or sellers will face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht, warned the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

The TISI was concerned about the safety of Labubu dolls, which were now increasingly popular among consumers in Thailand.



The designer dolls with soft fur are classified as toys that must meet industrial standards as they were stuffed with textiles, the TISI said. Labubu doll keychains, and those in the form of PVC figures or cartoon models for adults, are not considered toys.



Producers and importers of Labubu dolls that did not pass industrial standards would face a fine of up to 2 million baht and/or a jail term of up to 2 years, the TISI said, while sellers would face a jail term of up to 6 months and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht.



Labubu is a toy doll with pointed ears and pointed teeth that became popular after Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban posted a photo of herself holding a Labubu Macaron on Instagram.