Pride event to last five days

Participants at an event to announce Pride month celebrations at a Bangkok hotel on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government will host a five-day Pride event in Bangkok to show Thailand's readiness to be Asia's "rainbow" capital.

The organisers said this year's Bangkok Pride Festival will be held under the theme "Celebration of Love".



According to Ann Chumaporn of Bangkok Pride parade, this year's festivities -- which include a parade, various concerts, public activities and the Bangkok Pride Forum -- will run from May 31 to June 4.



She said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed his participation in this year's Pride parade, which will take place on June 1. The parade will be held from 3-6pm.



Responding to an alert by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, which warned of a possible attack on LGBTQ+ individuals during Pride month celebrations, Ms Ann said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be working with the police to secure the event.



She said around 100,000 people took part in the event last year. This year, she said, at least 200,000 participants are expected.



The parade will start at the National Stadium and end at Ratchaprasong intersection.



This year, there will be pride events in 30+ cities across Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Koh Samui in Surat Thani.