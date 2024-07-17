Govt declares war on 'alien' fish

Blackchin tilapia. (Photo: Department of Fisheries)

The Agriculture Ministry has vowed to make the eradication of blackchin tilapia fish a national priority, saying methods to prevent this invasive species from breeding are being studied.

Minister Thammanat Prompow on Tuesday said his ministry has been working to get rid of the 'alien' species from West Africa because they are predators and eat other fish.

He said that unless there is permission from the authorities, bringing this fish into the country is illegal.

CP Food said that the company is not linked to the blackchin tilapia that are spreading.

The company said it had lawfully imported 2,000 of the fish for research purposes in 2010. However, only 600 initially survived.

The number later dropped to 50 due to their poor health. The company said it killed the fish in January 2011.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt uploaded a video on Facebook showing blackchin tilapia being cooked, saying that the fish could be turned into several delicious dishes.