Ex-senator’s son held over online gambling
published : 18 Jul 2024 at 08:17
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The son of a former senator known for his academic expertise in gambling has been arrested on charges of owning an online gambling network and its payment system.
Narote Piriyarangsan, 33, was arrested following crackdowns at three locations across the capital.
Mr Narote’s father, Sangsit Piriyarangsan, is an economist who has published books on corruption and gambling. He was among the senators who were studying the government’s plan to legalise casino gaming.
Police also arrested the owner of the gambling website 69pgslot.com.
During the raid, police confiscated computers, phones and four high-end cars — a Ferrari, an Aston Martin, a Lexus and a Subaru — worth over 400 million baht in total.
Police discovered the online gambling site with payments made through bank accounts and deposits in the AskMePay system.
Police also found payments made via QR code scans were transferred to the account of Heng Pay Co.
Police said Mr Narote was the owner of the payment systems for the gambling website and also the director of Heng Pay Co.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- confiscate: to take away - ยึด
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- director: one of a group of senior managers who run a company - กรรมการบริษัท
- economist: a person who studies or writes about economics - นักเศรษฐศาสตร์
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- raid (noun): a short (surprise) attack on an enemy or group - การจู่โจม,การโจมตี, การบุกเข้า
- senator: a member of the Senate - วุฒิสมาชิก
- Keywords
- former senator
- gambling
- online gambling
- Thailand