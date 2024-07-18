Ex-senator’s son held over online gambling

Officers question Narote Piriyarangsan, 33, the son of former senator Sangsit, about his alleged links to an online gambling network. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The son of a former senator known for his academic expertise in gambling has been arrested on charges of owning an online gambling network and its payment system.

Narote Piriyarangsan, 33, was arrested following crackdowns at three locations across the capital.

Mr Narote’s father, Sangsit Piriyarangsan, is an economist who has published books on corruption and gambling. He was among the senators who were studying the government’s plan to legalise casino gaming.

Police also arrested the owner of the gambling website 69pgslot.com.

During the raid, police confiscated computers, phones and four high-end cars — a Ferrari, an Aston Martin, a Lexus and a Subaru — worth over 400 million baht in total.

Police discovered the online gambling site with payments made through bank accounts and deposits in the AskMePay system.

Police also found payments made via QR code scans were transferred to the account of Heng Pay Co.

Police said Mr Narote was the owner of the payment systems for the gambling website and also the director of Heng Pay Co.