New arrest in passports-for-sale case
published : 26 Jul 2024 at 08:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The husband of the woman who commissioned a Chinese-language billboard advertising foreign passports for sale in Bangkok was arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday.
Qin Ling, 33, was wanted by the Immigration Bureau after an arrest warrant was issued by Chinese authorities for ID card fraud, police said.
Mr Qin’s visa had also been revoked and the bureau is planning to extradite him.
An investigation showed Mr Qin is the husband of Xu Na, 35, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the billboard in Huai Khwang district.
The billboard advertising 30-day service for those wanting a foreign passport or citizenship was spotted over the weekend and caused a major uproar online. Investigators found that one of the numbers displayed on it was Mr Qin’s mobile phone number.
Ms Xu was accused of working without a permit and is expected to be ordered to serve four months in detention, pay a 5,000-baht fine and be added to the immigration blacklist.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- accused: to be said to have done something wrong or committed a crime - ถูกกล่าวหา
- billboard: a large board on the outside of a building or at the side of the road, used for putting advertisements on - ป้ายหรือกระดานใช้สำหรับโฆษณา
- blacklist: a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided - บัญชีดำ, รายชื่อผู้ที่รัฐบาลไม่ยอมรับหรือต้องถูกหลีกเลี่ยง
- citizenship: being a member of a particular country and having rights because of it - ชนชาติ, ความเป็นพลเมือง
- commission: to officially ask for a piece of work to be done - ซึ่งได้รับหน้าที่
- detention (noun): the condition of being forced officially to stay in a place - การกักตัว
- extradite: to officially send back someone who has been accused or found guilty of a crime to the country where the crime was committed for a trial - ส่งตัวกลับ
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- Immigration Bureau: the government agency dealing with people entering and leaving the country and those who want to live there - สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- permit: an official document that gives you permission to do something - ใบอนุญาต
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal, e.g., a contract, a law, a document, etc. - เพิกถอน
- uproar: angry public criticism of something - ความเอะอะ, ความวุ่นวาย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- warrant (noun): a legal document that is signed by a judge and gives the police authority to do something - หมาย