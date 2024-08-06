Pattaya tourism operators tired of 'sin city' image
published : 6 Aug 2024 at 09:32
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Molpasorn Shoowong
Pattaya tourism operators want to shift its image to family oriented-tourism and remove its associations with sex tourism and illegal gambling.
The Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) recently held a meeting with Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit.
They discussed a workshop with foreign tour agencies from five key markets -- Russia, Germany, South Korea, China and India -- along with the ACTF's plan to work with the government in boosting Pattaya tourism and rebranding it.
The ACTF president said Pattaya has shifted from being a nightlife destination to a more family-friendly city with a variety of activities.
He said Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world class events.
Last month, locals and operators in Pattaya protested against the Thai media labelling their city "sin city".
The president said only visitors who have not been to Pattaya for more than two decades still have the old perception about nightlife and sex tourism, unlike frequent visitors and foreign travel agents who acknowledge more tourism products.
The Thai Hotels Association and also the federation's executive said as prostitution still exists, the authorities should regulate the occupation and protect sex workers.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- decades: periods of ten years - เป็นสิบๆปี
- destination: the place where someone or something is going - จุดหมายปลายทาง
- image: an opinion that people have about someone or something - ภาพลักษณ์
- market (noun): business or trade, or the amount of trade in a particular type of goods - ตลาด, กลุ่มผู้ซื้อ, ความต้องการสินค้า
- perception: a particular way of understanding or thinking about something - ความเข้าใจ
- potential: possible in the future - ที่อาจเป็นไปได้
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- rebrand: to change the image of a company or an organisation or one of its products or services, for example by changing its name or by advertising it in a different way -
- sin: an action, thought, or way of behaving that is wrong according to religious laws - บาป
- workshop: a period of discussion and practical work on a particular subject, in which a group of people share their knowledge and experience - การประชุมเชิงปฏิบัติการ
- Keywords
- Pattaya
- tourism
- image
- prostitution