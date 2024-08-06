Pattaya tourism operators tired of 'sin city' image

The viewpoint at Khao Phra Tamnak in Pattaya. Photo by Bangkok Post

Pattaya tourism operators want to shift its image to family oriented-tourism and remove its associations with sex tourism and illegal gambling.

The Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) recently held a meeting with Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit.

They discussed a workshop with foreign tour agencies from five key markets -- Russia, Germany, South Korea, China and India -- along with the ACTF's plan to work with the government in boosting Pattaya tourism and rebranding it.

The ACTF president said Pattaya has shifted from being a nightlife destination to a more family-friendly city with a variety of activities.

He said Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world class events.

Last month, locals and operators in Pattaya protested against the Thai media labelling their city "sin city".

The president said only visitors who have not been to Pattaya for more than two decades still have the old perception about nightlife and sex tourism, unlike frequent visitors and foreign travel agents who acknowledge more tourism products.

The Thai Hotels Association and also the federation's executive said as prostitution still exists, the authorities should regulate the occupation and protect sex workers.