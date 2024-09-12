Six killed in Chiang Mai landslides

A landslide in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai province. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Heavy rain has caused rivers to overflow, flooding and landslides in the upper North, with six people confirmed killed and four injured.

In Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai, two landslides hit Doi Laem on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring three others. People in nearby districts have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.

In the northernmost province of Chiang Rai, there was heavy flooding in Mae Sai, Wiang Pang Kham and Koh Chang in Mae Sai district. The floodwater was about one metre deep and flowing strongly.

People in flood-affected areas near the overflowing Sai River in Mae Sai district were advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

In Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Nong National Park, also in Mae Sai district, floodwater was pouring out of Tham Luang Cave, widely known as the site of the flooded cave rescue mission in 2018.

Among those trapped on the roof of his home by rising floodwaters in Mae Sai was Ekkapol Chantawong, the coach of the Wild Boars football team of Tham Luang fame. He told AFP he was using his experience of six years ago to get through his latest ordeal.

In Mae Fah Luang district, a house was hit by a landslide. One resident was killed, two severely injured and another was still missing.

In Muang district, the Kok River overflowed into nearby communities.

In Mae Chan district, the Chan and Kham Uen rivers overflowed.

A temple in Mae Sai was also flooded, trapping 38 people inside.