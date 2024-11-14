Moo Deng song ready to top the charts

Some creative digital photo editing shows four-month-old Moo Deng meeting the media as she stands on a basin at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. (Photo: Khamoo and the Gang)

The world’s most famous baby hippo is ready to conquer the music world with the release of her first song.

The song made its debut on Wednesday on YouTube.

Composed in Thai by the famous producer Muanpetch Ammara, the song Moodeng Moodeng has also been translated into English, Chinese and Japanese. The 50-second tune is as bouncy as its little namesake at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, with lyrics guaranteed to stick in listeners’ heads.

The director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand said he was delighted with the song, which captures Moo Deng's cuteness through music.

The concept of the project was to create catchy songs that people can sing along to, and that can be used for social-media content, said the deputy director of GMM Music Creator.

Fans can now view all four versions of Moodeng Moodeng on YouTube and listen on the streaming platforms Joox, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store and Plern.

And there’s more to come — the song Moodeng Little Hippo will be released next week.

Free downloads are also available for ringtones and ringback tones for AIS and True customers and via Line Melody for Line users.