Grand parade for arrival of Lord Buddha’s tooth

A temporary 'mondop' is seen being built to enshrine a relic of the Lord Buddha at Sanam Luang. To be displayed for public viewing from Dec 4-Feb 14, the relic is on loan from Lingguang Temple in Beijing, China. Photo by CHANAT KATANYU

The government will organise a grand parade for the arrival of Lord Buddha's tooth, on loan from China, in Bangkok on Dec 4.

There will be a parade with 24 processions and about 2,700 participants in total.

The parade will escort the sacred tooth from Don Mueang to the Maha Jessada Bodin pavilion on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, and then to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace.

The arrival of the Buddha tooth from the Lingguang temple in Beijing on Dec 4 is part of the celebration marking His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday on July 28, 2024, and the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations next year.

The sacred tooth will be enshrined at Sanam Luang, where devotees will be able to pay homage until Feb 14 next year.

During the period there will be special activities at Sanam Luang, including a New Year prayer, New Year alms giving and ceremonies for the Lunar New Year and Makha Bucha Day.