Grand parade for arrival of Lord Buddha’s tooth
published : 19 Nov 2024 at 07:09
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The government will organise a grand parade for the arrival of Lord Buddha's tooth, on loan from China, in Bangkok on Dec 4.
There will be a parade with 24 processions and about 2,700 participants in total.
The parade will escort the sacred tooth from Don Mueang to the Maha Jessada Bodin pavilion on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, and then to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace.
The arrival of the Buddha tooth from the Lingguang temple in Beijing on Dec 4 is part of the celebration marking His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday on July 28, 2024, and the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations next year.
The sacred tooth will be enshrined at Sanam Luang, where devotees will be able to pay homage until Feb 14 next year.
During the period there will be special activities at Sanam Luang, including a New Year prayer, New Year alms giving and ceremonies for the Lunar New Year and Makha Bucha Day.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- alms: food, money, and other items that are given to Buddhist monks; money, clothes and food that are given to poor people - ของทำบุญ ของบริจาค
- cycle: the fact of a series of events being repeated many times, always in the same order - วงจร, วัฏจักร, ระยะเวลายาวนาน
- devotee: a very religious person who belongs to a particular group; a person who admires and is very enthusiastic about somebody/something - ผู้มีใจศรัทธา,ผู้อุทิศตัวกับ,ผู้หมกมุ่นใน
- diplomatic: relating to relations between countries - เกี่ยวกับการทูต
- diplomatic relations (noun): the official dealings between the governments of two countries - ความสัมพันธ์ทางการทูต
- homage (noun): something that is said or done to show respect for somebody - การคารวะ, การแสดงความเคารพ
- on loan: borrowed - ถูกยืม
- parade (noun): a public celebration of a special day or event, usually with bands in the streets and decorated vehicles - ขบวนพาเหรด
- participants (noun): people who take part in something - ผู้เข้าร่วม
- pavilion: a building with open sides at a temple used for sermons or a resting place for the public - ศาลา
- procession: a line of people or vehicles moving in a slow and formal way as part of an event - ขบวน(ราช) รถในพิธี
- sacred: considered to be holy - ศักดิ์สิทธิ์