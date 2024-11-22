Brit falls to death in Phuket storm drain
published : 22 Nov 2024 at 07:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A British man on holiday with his family was found dead in an open storm drain in Phuket on Wednesday.
Rescue workers retrieved the body of Fraser Wright, 36, from the fenced-off hole on Phra Metta Road opposite Patong Hospital at 9.15am on Wednesday.
A doctor said the man had probably died of suffocation five to six hours earlier.
CCTV video showed the man walking towards the storm drain where maintenance was being done. He is seen leaning on the one-metre-high metal fence surrounding the drain, which carries rainwater into the sea. He is then seen climbing over the barrier, losing his balance and falling in.
A relative said that Wright, a resident of Swindon, had arrived with two family members on Sunday and that they were staying in a local hotel.
The man reportedly left the family’s hotel room at about 10pm on Tuesday. He did not return and his family were unable to contact him.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- balance: the ability to keep steady with an equal amount of weight on each side - ความสมดุล, การทรงตัว
- drain: a pipe that carries away dirty water or other liquid waste - ท่อระบายน้ำ
- fence off (verb): to divide one area from another with a fence - แยกออกมาด้วยรั้ว
- lean: to move your body so it is closer to or further from someone or something, for example by bending at the waist - พิง, พาด
- relative: a member of your family - ญาติพี่น้อง
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้ที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- retrieve (verb): to get something back, especially something that is not easy to find - ได้กลับคืนมา
- storm: bad weather with strong winds - พายุ
- suffocation: dying from a lack of air to breathe - การขาดอากาศหายใจ