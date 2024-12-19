Police profile transgender individuals in Phuket

Officials collect the profiles of transgender people at an entertainment place on Bangla Road in Phuket at 1am on Thursday. (Photo: Patong police station)

Police are collecting information on transgender people working at a well-known nightlife area in Phuket to enhance public safety.

Local police and officials have implemented this measure along Bangla Road, near Patong beach.

Police said on Thursday that the plan aims to reduce tourist-related fights while encouraging locals to act as informants for crime prevention in the area.

The profile registration began a few days ago and continued early Thursday morning along Bangla Road, which is packed with entertainment venues, restaurants and hotels.