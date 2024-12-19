Police profile transgender individuals in Phuket
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Police are collecting information on transgender people working at a well-known nightlife area in Phuket to enhance public safety.
Local police and officials have implemented this measure along Bangla Road, near Patong beach.
Police said on Thursday that the plan aims to reduce tourist-related fights while encouraging locals to act as informants for crime prevention in the area.
The profile registration began a few days ago and continued early Thursday morning along Bangla Road, which is packed with entertainment venues, restaurants and hotels.
Vocabulary
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- implement: to make something such as an idea, plan, system or law start to work and be used - นำแผนหรือนโยบายมาปฏิบัติ, นำมาใช้
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- informant: someone who secretly gives information about someone to the police or someone in authority - ผู้ให้ข้อมูล, ผู้บอก, ผู้แจ้ง
- measure: a firm action taken to solve a problem or stop a dangerous unpleasant situation - มาตราการ
- prevention: the act of preventing something, or things that people do in order to prevent something - การป้องกัน
- profile (verb): to give a description of somebody/something that gives useful information - บรรยายประวัติโดยย่อ
- registration: the process of recording names or information on an official list - การขึ้นทะเบียน, การลงทะเบียน
- transgender: an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth - คนข้ามเพศ, คนที่แสดงออก หรือแต่งกาย หรือผ่านการผ่าตัดเพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นเพศตรงข้าม
