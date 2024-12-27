Bangkok bans New Year fireworks in all but 14 spots
published : 27 Dec 2024 at 08:55
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) has issued a ban on fireworks, floating lanterns and related items to celebrate the New Year countdown without permission.
The regulation is intended to prevent fires during the holiday period as some people would be out of the city and unable to take care of their properties, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday.
Organisers of New Year events are required to ask for permission from authorities in their district if they want to set off fireworks.
Violators face fines of up to 60,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to three years.
Fourteen locations in Bangkok where fireworks have been allowed on New Year’s Eve are:
- CentralWorld
- One Bangkok
- Seacon Square
- Terminal 21
- Iconsiam
- Asiatique The Riverfront
- The Salil Hotel Riverside
- Chatrium Hotel Riverside
- Montien Riverside Hotel
- Chang Chui Creative Park
- Nakapirom Park
- Rim Lagoon Cafe and Restaurant
- JC Kevin Hotel
- Capella Hotel.
The BMA will also set up emergency centres during the festival to ensure the safety of people taking part in countdown festivities.
Vocabulary
- allow: to let somebody/something do something; to let something happen or be done - อนุญาต, ยอมรับ
- ban: to officially say that someone is not allowed to do something - ห้ามอย่างเป็นทางการ
- fireworks (noun): objects that explode when you light them and produce coloured lights and loud noise - ดอกไม้ไฟ, ดอกไม้เพลิง, พลุ
- imprisonment: the punishment of being put in prison - การจำคุก
- lantern (noun): a light enclosed in a container which has a handle for holding it or hanging it up, or the container itself - โคมไฟ
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- prevent (verb): to stop somebody from doing something; to stop something from happening - ขัดขวาง, ป้องกัน, กัน, กีดขวาง
- property: a building or buildings and the surrounding land - อสังหาริมทรัพย์
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- violators (noun): people who go against or refuse to obey a law, an agreement, etc. - ผู้ฝ่าฝืน, ผู้ละเมิดกฎ
- Keywords
- Fireworks
- new year countdown
- Bangkok