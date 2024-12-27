20 foreigners arrested for prostitution in Pattaya
published : 27 Dec 2024 at 11:57
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Twenty women from different countries were arrested in Pattaya on Friday for allegedly providing sex services.
The arrests followed complaints made by locals and tourists about a group of foreign women standing at various spots along the beach and offering sex for money, police said.
Police monitored the women's behaviour until they confirmed that they were offering sex for money. The officers arrested 20 suspects — nine Ugandans, eight Uzbeks, two Madagascans and one Rwandan — aged between 26 and 51.
The women admitted to the charge and said they came to Thailand for sex work. They were fined and their visas were revoked ahead of deportation.
Vocabulary
- admitted (verb): agreed that something is true, especially when you are unhappy, sorry or surprised about it - ยอมรับ
- behaviour: the way that someone acts or behaves - พฤติกรรม, การกระทำตัว
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- deportation: the process of forcing someone to leave a country, especially someone who has no legal right to be there or who has broken the law - การเนรเทศออกจากประเทศ
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน