20 foreigners arrested for prostitution in Pattaya

Twenty suspects, seated, are detained by immigration police in Chon Buri province on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Twenty women from different countries were arrested in Pattaya on Friday for allegedly providing sex services.

The arrests followed complaints made by locals and tourists about a group of foreign women standing at various spots along the beach and offering sex for money, police said.

Police monitored the women's behaviour until they confirmed that they were offering sex for money. The officers arrested 20 suspects — nine Ugandans, eight Uzbeks, two Madagascans and one Rwandan — aged between 26 and 51.

The women admitted to the charge and said they came to Thailand for sex work. They were fined and their visas were revoked ahead of deportation.