Thai schools to choose student hairstyle rules

High school students show a petition they forwarded to the Administrative Court in 2020 seeking to scrap the regulation that authorises schools to set their own rules regarding students’ hairstyles, which has been criticised as a violation of students’ rights. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand's Ministry of Education has changed hairstyle rules for students in public schools.

Each school may now set its own hairstyle policies.

The ministry said schools need to gather opinions from teachers, students and parents before setting clear hairstyle guidelines.

"The ministry reiterates the 2020 regulation on student hairstyles was officially revoked on Jan 16, last year," a ministry spokesman said.

"Therefore, ear-length hairstyles or three-sided shaved hairstyles will no longer be considered standard student hairstyles."

"There are no longer any stipulations regarding the length or style of students' hair. Decisions on hairstyles and dress codes should depend on each school," he added.

The education minister is focusing on students' rights.

"Discipline is important, but it must go hand in hand with human rights," he said.