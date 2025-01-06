Thai schools to choose student hairstyle rules
published : 6 Jan 2025 at 08:02
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
Thailand's Ministry of Education has changed hairstyle rules for students in public schools.
Each school may now set its own hairstyle policies.
The ministry said schools need to gather opinions from teachers, students and parents before setting clear hairstyle guidelines.
"The ministry reiterates the 2020 regulation on student hairstyles was officially revoked on Jan 16, last year," a ministry spokesman said.
"Therefore, ear-length hairstyles or three-sided shaved hairstyles will no longer be considered standard student hairstyles."
"There are no longer any stipulations regarding the length or style of students' hair. Decisions on hairstyles and dress codes should depend on each school," he added.
The education minister is focusing on students' rights.
"Discipline is important, but it must go hand in hand with human rights," he said.
Vocabulary
- discipline: the ability to control your actions - วินัย
- guidelines: official instructions or advice about how to do something - สิ่งที่ช่วยแนะแนวทางให้ปฏิบัติ
- hairstyle (noun): a way of cutting the hair with a certain style to make it nice to see, haircut, hairdo, - ทรงผม, แบบผม, ทรง, ตัวอย่างทรงผม, รูปแบบของทรงผม
- policy (noun): a set of plans or action agreed on by a government, political party, business, or other group - นโยบาย
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - ระเบียบข้อบังคับ
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- right (noun): something that you are allowed to do, either by law or morally - สิทธิ
- standard: average or normal rather than having special or unusual features - ซึ่งเป็นมาตรฐาน
- stipulation (noun): a clear statement that something must be done, or how it must be done - การกำหนดเงื่อนไข