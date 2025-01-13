Bangkok taxi driver slashes passenger's face
published : 13 Jan 2025 at 07:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Bangkok taxi driver reportedly used a fruit knife to slash a passenger’s face after he slammed the car door in response to the driver's refusal to serve his group.
According to reports, the incident happened in Silom area early Saturday morning when a group of three men and a woman hailed the taxi and asked the driver to take them to Thong Lor area.
When the driver refused to go because of traffic congestion, one of the passengers reportedly slammed the passenger door to express frustration.
The angered driver then jumped out of his cab and an argument ensued. The taxi driver drew a fruit knife and slashed the face of the man who slammed the door.
The attack left a wound more than 10 centimetres long on the face. The injured man told reporters that the gash required 32 stitches.
Friends of the injured man attacked the taxi driver in response before police arrived at the scene.
Vocabulary
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people, vehicles, or in this case, airplane flights - ความแน่นขนัด, ความแออัด
- ensue: to happen after something else, often as a result of it - มีผลตามมา
- frustration: an annoyed or discouraged feeling because you cannot do or have what you want - ความผิดหวัง, ความไม่พอใจ
- gash: a big cut or slice made through something - ตัดยาวลึก , แผลตัดยาวลึก, รอยแผลซึ่งแคบลึกบนผิวหนัง
- hail: to signal to a taxi or a bus, in order to get the driver to stop - เรียก
- incident (noun): something that happens - หตุการณ์
- refuse (verb): to say or show that you will not do something; to say or show that you will not do something that someone has asked you to do - ปฏิเสธ
- slammed (verb): hit with great force - ชนเข้าอย่างแรง
- slash: to cut someone or something in a violent way - ฟัน
- stitch: a short piece of thread, etc. that doctors use to sew the edges of a wound together - รอยเย็บ
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล