Cold spell ‘to last until mid-February’

Frost is seen on Doi Angkhang in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Agricultural Station Angkhang)

Cold weather in Thailand will last until mid-February as a result of the La Nina phenomenon, and this summer will not be as hot as previous years, experts say.

Thailand entered the La Nina phase last month, said an environmental expert at Chulalongkorn University.

As an effect of the La Nina phenomenon, southern and southeastern winds are expected to cover the country with high humidity and increased chances of thunderstorms from February to May.

The highest temperatures in March and April will not be as high as in previous years, thanks to the high humidity and rain.

Rain volume in April and May will be higher than in previous years. Some rain can be expected in June, the expert added.

A Thai Environmental Scholars Club health and environment expert said the current low temperatures, which have dropped to single digits in some provinces, were due to the polar vortex phenomenon in China.

A polar vortex is a large region of cold, rotating air encircling both Earth’s polar regions, causing a polar jet stream from west to east.

The cold mass from China has also contributed to higher air pollution in Thailand, the expert said.