Illegal foreign hairdressers arrested in Bangkok
published : 16 Jan 2025 at 08:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Four South Koreans and one Myanmar national have been arrested at a hair salon in Bangkok for working in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.
Police raided a building on Sukhumvit Road on Tuesday at 3.15pm. The name of the second-floor salon was not released.
Officers found both Thais and foreigners working as hairdressers in the salon, with some customers waiting.
Police apprehended two Korean men and two Korean women holding 90-day tourist visas, as well as one woman from Myanmar. Their ages ranged from 24 to 33, police said.
They were charged with working in an occupation not permitted for foreign nationals under regulations of the Department of Employment.
No details about the ownership of the salon were immediately available.
Vocabulary
- apprehended (verb): caught; arrested; caught by the police - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- occupation: a job - อาชีพ
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- release: making known to the public - การเปิดเผย, การปล่อย
- salon: beauty salon - ร้านเสริมสวย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง