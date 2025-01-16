Illegal foreign hairdressers arrested in Bangkok

Police raid a hair salon on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, where they found foreigners working without permission on Tuesday. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

Four South Koreans and one Myanmar national have been arrested at a hair salon in Bangkok for working in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

Police raided a building on Sukhumvit Road on Tuesday at 3.15pm. The name of the second-floor salon was not released.

Officers found both Thais and foreigners working as hairdressers in the salon, with some customers waiting.

Police apprehended two Korean men and two Korean women holding 90-day tourist visas, as well as one woman from Myanmar. Their ages ranged from 24 to 33, police said.

They were charged with working in an occupation not permitted for foreign nationals under regulations of the Department of Employment.

No details about the ownership of the salon were immediately available.