Three Koreans sentenced for murder near Pattaya
published : 17 Jan 2025 at 14:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A court in South Korea has handed down jail terms to three men charged for brutally murdering their compatriot near Pattaya last year.
The Changwon District Court on Thursday sentenced two men, aged 28 and 40, to life imprisonment, while a 27-year-old received 25 years in prison, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
All were sentenced for killing a South Korean man, placing the body in a plastic barrel and dumping it into Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province in May last year.
Yonhap did name the three men, reporting only that one was caught in Phnom Penh and another in Vietnam. The third was arrested at his residence in Jeonguep, about 220 kilometres south of Seoul.
Yonhap reported that two of the men were identified as killers, while the third was an accomplice.
South Korean police found the suspects had been living off money obtained from scams and had also demanded a ransom from the victim's family after his death.
Vocabulary
- accomplice: a person who helps someone else to commit a crime or to do something morally wrong - ผู้สมรู้ร่วมคิด
- barrel: a large round container, usually made of wood or metal, with flat ends and, usually, curved sides - ถังใส่ของเหลว
- brutally: in an extremely violent or cruel way - อย่างโหดร้าย
- imprisonment: the punishment of being put in prison - การจำคุก
- ransom: the amount of money that someone wants to be paid before they will let a person go or give back a valuable object - เงินค่าไถ่
- reservoir: a natural or artificial lake where water is stored - อ่างเก็บน้ำ
- residence: a place where someone lives - ที่อยู่อาศัย
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- sentence : (of a court of law) to give a punishment - ลงโทษ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- Keywords
- south korea
- thailand
- crime
- pattaya
- imprisonment
- murder