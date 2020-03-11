Bad blood
- 11 Mar 2020 at 11:34 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures
Vin Diesel gets angry
Based on the bestselling comic book, the new movie Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company who brought him back to life has power over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.
Follow the fighting when Bloodshot opens in cinemas on March 12.
Vocabulary:
heal (verb): to make somebody/something healthy again; to cause to get better after an emotional shock - หาย, รักษาให้หาย
mind : the part of a person that makes them able to be aware of things, to think and to feel; your ability to think and reason; your intelligence; the particular way that somebody thinks - สติปัญญา, จิตใจ, ความรู้สึกนึกคิด
mission : an important job, especially a military one, that someone is sent somewhere to do - ภาระกิจ, หน้าที่, งาน
nano : very small -
vein (noun): any of the tubes that carry blood from all parts of the body towards the heart - เส้นเลือดดำ, เส้นโลหิตดำ
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments