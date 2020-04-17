TEST YOURSELF: Travel memories

Photo by Pongpet Mekloy

Test Yourself is where you can improve your reading skills. Whether it’s for tests like University Entrance Exams or IELTS and TOEFL, or even just for fun, these stories help you to read, understand and improve your English.

Read the following story by Pongpet Mekloy from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.

Since our travel writers can’t travel during the Covid-19 lockdown, they’ve put together some of their hot season highlights from the last few years. Hopefully these will give you some ideas of where to go once we can travel again.

2005: At this time of the year in the eastern region, nature is often beautiful. Orchards are beginning to yield fruits. Inland national parks such as Khao Chamao-Khao Wong in Rayong, Nam Tok Phlieo in Chanthaburi, and Khlong Kaeo in Trat may not have much water at their waterfalls. But that means fewer tourists, too. The forest tracks and the rocks along the waterside are not slippery, which makes it safer to get a close look at the many fish in the parks' streams.

2013: Even in the hottest period of the year, the temperature can still be comfortable if you're at a place high enough. That's what I found out when I went on a mountain-biking trip in Chiang Mai's Doi Inthanon National Park to Mae Ya Waterfall at the foot of the mountain. The starting point, some 1,500m above sea level, was pretty cold for me even though it was not long after lunchtime. This route is just one of the many dirt trails available in the mountains of Doi Inthanon.

2015: Of all my early-April trips, this one I took five years ago is my favourite. The 4km² Rayong Botanical Garden in Klaeng district is made up of several types of wetland habitats, from an open lake full of lotuses and other aquatic plants to swamp forest and grassland amazingly floating on water. A boat tour from a small pier near the garden's office and nurseries allows you to get a close look at not just plants but also birds and other wild animals living in these fascinating ecosystems. Crocodiles, by the way, were never seen.

2016 & 2017: Songkran and other long holidays are periods when I normally choose to stay in Bangkok. Why compete with the crowds of travellers when you can enjoy the capital in peace? During Songkran of these two years, my cycling friends and I roamed the streets and alleys in the old parts of Bangkok on both sides of the Chao Phraya River. I hope we can do it again next year.

2017: That year the wet season arrived early. I was visiting two reservoirs in the East: Khao Chuk in Rayong's Klaeng district and Khiri Than Dam in Chanthaburi's Khlung district. Khao Chuk is popular with local cyclists. Khiri Than Dam, meanwhile, was more rugged and thus more fun for mountain bikers. Both artificial lakes are beautiful.

2018: To make the most of my trip to Krabi's Koh Lanta, I borrowed a mountain bike from the hotel and rode to the Mu Ko Lanta National Park at the southern tip of the island. Along the way, I saw more shops which didn’t exist the previous time I visited. However, the national park was as beautiful as always. Its lighthouse still stands on top of the headland. Don't spend too long looking at the scenery if you have food or any bag in hand. The monkeys here are very aggressive. For more information, visit the Mu Ko Lanta National Park page on Facebook.

2019: This time last year I went to Hua Hin. The sea and the beach near Soi 83 were filled with kitesurfers, enjoying an activity which to me seemed fun but far from easy. The forest on Hin Lek Fai Hill is great for mountain biking. Also, the bike trail worked effectively as a firebreak, to stop any fires spreading too far.

Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. In what year did the wet season arrive early? …………….

2. When did the writer notice changes from his previous visit? …………….

3. Which national park had cool temperatures? …………….

4. Which beach did the writer visit? …………….

5. The writer saw crocodiles one year. True or false? …………..

6. In which year was the writer’s favourite trip? …………….

7. In which province did the writer see monkeys? …………….

8. What is the effect if levels of water at waterfalls are low? …………….

Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

9. beautiful ……… 10. available ……… 11. compete ………. 12. enjoying ………. 13. spreading ……….

Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

Nakhon Pathom …14… east of Bangkok. The province's southeastern part, which is adjacent …15… the capital, has several places …16… visiting. Among them are Wat Don Wai riverside market in Sam Phran and the Thai Human Imagery Museum in Nakhon Chaisi. The two places may be in different districts but they are only 10km from each other. Thanks to its …18… to Bangkok, this part of Nakhon Pathom is an easy destination for those who do not wish to …19… long hours on the road.

14. A. has B. was C. sits

15. A. to B. of C. at

16 A. to B. worth C. enjoy

17. A. With B. Among C. Between

18. A. close B. proximity C. near

19. A. give B. take C. spend

Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. areas of land in which fruit trees are grown ……………

21. paths through the countryside ……………

22. extremely interesting ……………

23. lakes where water is stored …………

24. angry and ready to attack ……………

Answers: 1. 2017. 2. 2018. 3. Doi Inthanon. 4. Hua Hin. 5. false. 6. 2015. 7. Krabi. 8. fewer tourists.9. beauty. 10. availability. 11. competition. 12. enjoyment. 13. spread.

14.c. 15.a. 16.b. 17.a. 18. b. 19. c. 20. orchards. 21. trails. 22. fascinating. 23. reservoirs. 24. aggressive.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!