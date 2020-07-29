Genius moves
School cheats students, students cheat back
The hit 2017 movie Bad Genius has been remade as a TV drama, hitting small screens on August 3.
Plernpichaya Gomalarajun plays smart student Lin who always has been received scholarships from schools. Lin realises that her parents had to pay tea money to the school for them her be accepted to study. She thinks it’s fair to cheat on exams and make some money in return.
Lin’s best friend Grace (Sawanya Paisarnpayak) isn't good at studying. Grace needs to keep her GPA higher than 3.25. To help her best friend, Lin sends some exam answers to Grace.
Grace’s boyfriend Pat (Paris Intarakomalyasut) is the rich heir to a hotel business whose father has high expectations for his scores. To fulfill his father's dream, Pat hires Lin to help him in an exam. From an exam in their school, they plan to cheat on national and international levels. However, to achieve their goal, they need nerdy genius Bank (Jinjett Wattanasin) to join them.
Bad Genius The Series begins on August 3 on Channel One 31 at 8:15 pm and will be available online on WeTV application at 10:30 pm.
Vocabulary:
cheat (verb): to trick somebody or make them believe something which is not true - โกง
expectations : the belief that something will happen - สิ่งที่คาด คิดว่าจะเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต
fair : acceptable and appropriate in a particular situation - เท่าเทียม, ยุติธรรม
genius : a person who is unusually intelligent or artistic, or who has a very high level of skill, especially in one area - คนเก่ง, คนหลักแหลม, คนมีความสามารถพิเศษ, คนมีพรสวรรค์
heir : a person who will legally receive money, property or a title from another person, especially an older member of the same family, when that other person dies - ทายาท, ผู้สืบสกุล, ผู้รับมรดก
scholarships : money given to a student to pay for the cost of education - ทุนการศึกษา
tea money : bribe, money given to government official to get a favour, special treatment or to do something faster - เงินสินบน, เงินที่ให้แก่บุคคลเพื่อจูงใจให้ผู้นั้นกระทำการหรือไม่กระทำการอย่างใดในตำแหน่ง ไม่ว่าการนั้นจะชอบหรือมิชอบด้วยหน้าที่
