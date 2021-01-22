TEST YOURSELF: Food for thought

Photo courtesy of Netflix

The best documentaries for learning

Read the following story by Arusa Pisuthipan from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.





With the closure of schools and the cancellation of children activities being part of Thailand's strategy against Covid-19, many students have been glued to social networks and video games.



To get them back on track towards education, we are highlighting some of the best Netflix documentaries and science programmes that can serve as food for the thought amid unwanted school breaks.



Our Planet

Created by the world-renowned naturalist David Attenborough, this eight-episode series from 2019 explores the diversity of habitats around the world -- from the jungles of South America, vast landscapes of Africa, to the remote Arctic wilderness. A fun and interesting programme to watch for kids and adults alike, Our Planet presents stunning images of the world while highlighting the importance of its ecosystem.

Also streaming is Our Planet: Behind The Scenes, which reveals what took place behind the camera during filming and production.



Night On Earth

Samira Wiley's series from 2020 uses new technology to show how creatures spend their nights in various places across the globe. This six-episode documentary shows the lives of predators and prey from the African savanna to the Peruvian desert, how mothers with cubs fight to survive the coldest nights, what marine animals do in the dark seas and many other interesting night-time activities.



The Magic School Bus

To introduce children to the incredible world of science, Ms Frizzle takes her class on a high-tech bus and leads them to adventures filled with fun and science. The kids travel to outer space, under the ocean, and even inside the human body. This 1994 classic also comes with several sequels.



Brainchild

Suitable for young teens, this 13-episode educational series from 2018 introduces a number of scientific topics such as social media, germs and superheroes, which is sure to interest the modern generation. Here, children will learn, among other topics, why social media can become addictive, the science behind selfies, and why people can be so cruel online.













Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. Which show was made in 2019? …………….

2. Which show features outer space? …………….

3. Which show is the oldest? …………….

4. Which show is about a specific time of day? …………….

5. Which show is for children and adults? …………..

6. Which show has the most episodes per series? …………….



Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

7. explores ……… 8. survive ……… 9. addictive ………. 10. cruel ……….



Section 3: Find words that match the following definitions.

11. the fact that something contains many very different elements ……………

12. a community of living organisms ……………

13. animals that eat other animals ……………

14. very small organisms that cause disease …………







Answers: 1. Our Planet. 2. The Magic School Bus. 3. The Magic School Bus. 4. Night On Earth. 5. Our Planet. 6. Brainchild. 7. explorer/exploration. 8. survivor/survival. 9. addict/addiction. 10. cruelty. 11. diversity. 12. ecosystem. 13. predators. 14. germs.