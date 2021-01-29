TEST YOURSELF: Digital safety

Photo courtesy of Prinya Hom-anek

Is the MorChana app safe?

Test Yourself is where you can improve your reading skills. Whether it’s for tests like University Entrance Exams or IELTS and TOEFL, or even just for fun, these stories help you to read, understand and improve your English.

You can download a PDF of this story to be used in class or at home.



Read the following story by Suwitcha Chaiyong from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.



"Everyone should be careful about a free application because if it is free, you are probably the product," Prinya Hom-anek, a member of the National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC), said.



In today's digital age, people use smartphones to conduct a wide range of online activities -- from online learning to online shopping. But along with convenience comes great concern over data privacy.



Recently -- as part of Thailand's measure to handle the new round of Covid-19 -- the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged Thais to scan the Thai Chana platform and download a contact tracing app called MorChana on to their phones.



The MorChana app uses GPS and Bluetooth to trace locations of a user and show whether the user has been in a risk area. Even though MorChana has been downloaded over 3.69 million times, many people voiced their concerns, wondering if the application will allow the government to invade their privacy.



"People may question why MorChana has to access Bluetooth. This is similar to a map app which accesses our locations and sends anonymous data to the app. The goal of MorChana's developers is to control the disease, so it is reasonable to ask for access to Bluetooth. The app collects data to alert users to risk areas," said Chatpawee "Cee" Trichachawanwong, a well-known IT expert, comparing the MorChana application to a real-time navigation app.



Prinya has already downloaded the MorChana app on his smartphone.



"MorChana does not access much information from us. The information that they receive cannot lead to something dangerous. All data will go to the Department of Disease Control. If our privacy is invaded, the department will be sued.



If you are worried that they will access your camera, you can turn off the access on the phone. To download the app is to help society and ourselves. The coronavirus is scarier than using MorChana. If you really do not want to use this app, you can just keep track of your itinerary," he said.



Prinya gave some advice for anyone downloading apps to their phone. ”Be aware and try to provide as little information as possible because many businesses will use our data for marketing purposes. And don't download any unnecessary apps because apps also need our data," he said.











Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. Prinya says using apps comes with a privacy risk. True or false? …………….

2. The CCSA said Thais must download the MorChana app. True or false? …………….

3. How many times has MorChana been downloaded? …………….

4. Prinya compared MorChana to a navigation app. True or false? …………….

5. MorChana camera access can be turned off. True or false? …………..

6. Prinya recommends only using necessary apps. True or false? …………….



Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

7. dangerous ……… 8. receive ……… 9. worried ………. 10. aware ……….



Section 3: Find words that match the following definitions.

11. something that is bought or sold ……………

12. someone's right to keep their personal information secret ……………

13. with a name that is not known or not made public ……………

14. the science of finding a way from one place to another…………





Answers: 1. true. 2. false. 3. over 3.69 million times. 4. false. 5. true. 6. true. 7. danger. 8. receiver/receipt. 9. worry. 10. awareness. 11. product. 12. privacy. 13. anonymous. 14. navigation.