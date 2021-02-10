Movie Preview: Shadow in the Cloud

Photo courtesy of M Pictures

Monsters take over an airplane

In the middle of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as she is winning them over, strange happenings make the crew question her true mission. But this crew has more to fear.

Hiding in the shadows, some kind of monster is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

Find out is she succeeds when Shadow in the Cloud opens in cinemas on Feb 11.