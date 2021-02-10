Movie Preview: Shadow in the Cloud
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of M Pictures
Monsters take over an airplane
In the middle of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as she is winning them over, strange happenings make the crew question her true mission. But this crew has more to fear.
Hiding in the shadows, some kind of monster is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the crew and protect her mysterious cargo.
Find out is she succeeds when Shadow in the Cloud opens in cinemas on Feb 11.
Vocabulary:
ambush : to attack someone after hiding and waiting for them - ซุ่มโจมตี (จากตำแหน่งที่ซ่อนอยู่)
cargo : things that are being sent by ship, plane, train or truck - สินค้าที่บรรทุกและจัดส่งโดยเรือ เครื่องบินหรือรถไฟ
crew : the people who work on a ship, aircraft, etc. - ลูกเรือ
mission : a group of people doing given an important official job to do, especially when they are sent to another country such as working in an embassy - คณะทูต
mysterious : not explained or understood; full of secrets - น่าพิศวง, น่าประหลาด
package : (n) a box, bag or envelope in which things are wrapped or packed -
presence : the fact of being in a particular place, thing or situation - การเข้าร่วม, การมีอยู่
