Movie Preview: Tom and Jerry
- 24 Feb 2021 at 11:18 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Warner Bros
The fighting cat and mouse move to New York
In the new movie Tom and Jerry, one of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s planner, Kayla, to hire Tom to get rid of him. The cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises.
Mixing classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure forces them to eventually do the unthinkable and work together to save the day.
Join the fun when Tom and Jerry opens in cinemas on Feb 25.
Vocabulary:
animation : a film or cartoon using a series of drawings that are shown quickly one after another so that they look as if they are moving (an animator is someone who creates animations) - ภาพเคลื่อนไหวได้, ภาพการ์ตูนที่เคลื่อนไหวได้
beloved : very popular -
get rid of : to remove something that is causing a problem; to throw something away - กำจัดหรือขจัดให้หมดไป
reignite : to cause something bad to begin again - ทำให้ (ปัญหา) ลุกลามอีกครั้ง
rivalry : competition between groups of people, business, teams, etc. - การแข่งขันกัน,การเป็นคู่ต่อสู้กัน
threaten : to be likely to harm or destroy something - เป็นลางร้าย
unthinkable (adj): impossible to imagine - ที่ไม่สามารถจินตนาการได้, คิดไม่ถึง,นึกไม่ถึง
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments