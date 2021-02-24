Movie Preview: Tom and Jerry

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros

The fighting cat and mouse move to New York

In the new movie Tom and Jerry, one of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s planner, Kayla, to hire Tom to get rid of him. The cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises.



Mixing classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure forces them to eventually do the unthinkable and work together to save the day.

Join the fun when Tom and Jerry opens in cinemas on Feb 25.