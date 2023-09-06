Australian found dead at airport

Police and forensic officers with the body of the 82-year-old Australian found dead in the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

An 82-year-old Australian man was found dead in the arriving passengers terminal at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday night.

The man was found lying across seats on the second floor of the arrival terminal near Gate 8. His death was reported to police about 8pm.

He was believed to have died at least three hours earlier. Airport officials and police cordoned off the area and the dead man was taken for post-mortem examination.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The Australian embassy was notified, police said.