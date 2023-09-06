Australian found dead at airport
published : 6 Sep 2023 at 12:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
An 82-year-old Australian man was found dead in the arriving passengers terminal at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday night.
The man was found lying across seats on the second floor of the arrival terminal near Gate 8. His death was reported to police about 8pm.
He was believed to have died at least three hours earlier. Airport officials and police cordoned off the area and the dead man was taken for post-mortem examination.
The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The Australian embassy was notified, police said.
Vocabulary
- believe: being fond and think of something to be right and will follow it - เชื่อใจ,ศรัทธา
- cordoned off: stopped from entering an area by putting something such as a rope around it - กั้นด้วยเชือกหรือเครื่องกั้น
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- notification (noun): the act of giving or receiving official information about something - การแจ้ง
- notify: to tell someone officially about something - แจ้ง
- pending: waiting to be dealt with, settled or completed - ยังค้างอยู่, ซึ่งยังไม่จบสิ้น, อยู่ในระหว่าง
- post-mortem: a medical examination of the body of a dead person in order to find out how they died - การชันสูตร
- relative: a member of your family - ญาติพี่น้อง
- terminal: a large building at an airport where passengers arrive and leave - อาคารผู้โดยสาร
- withheld (verb): to deliberately not give something to someone - ไม่เปิดเผย, ไม่อนุญาต, ระงับ, ถอนกลับ
