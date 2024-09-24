Landslide stops trains to Chiang Mai

A railway official inspects the damage to the northern track on Sunday night, near the entrance to Khun Tan tunnel in Mae Tha district in Lamphun. (Photo: @fm91trafficpro X account)

Train services have been halted by a landslide and flooding on the northern line between Lampang and Chiang Mai stations, the State Railway of Thailand said on Monday.

The section of the line would remain closed until further notice.

A landslide and runoff damaged the track between Lampang and Lamphun on Sunday night.

All northern-bound trains to Chiang Mai are stopped at Lampang station. Return trips to Bangkok are leaving from Lampang. Train passengers are travelling by bus in both directions between Chiang Mai and Lampang.

The Meteorological Department issued a nationwide storm warning on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for most of the northern region until Tuesday, including Chiang Mai, Lampang and Lamphun, the department said