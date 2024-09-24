Landslide stops trains to Chiang Mai
published : 24 Sep 2024 at 07:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Train services have been halted by a landslide and flooding on the northern line between Lampang and Chiang Mai stations, the State Railway of Thailand said on Monday.
The section of the line would remain closed until further notice.
A landslide and runoff damaged the track between Lampang and Lamphun on Sunday night.
All northern-bound trains to Chiang Mai are stopped at Lampang station. Return trips to Bangkok are leaving from Lampang. Train passengers are travelling by bus in both directions between Chiang Mai and Lampang.
The Meteorological Department issued a nationwide storm warning on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for most of the northern region until Tuesday, including Chiang Mai, Lampang and Lamphun, the department said
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- forecast: a statement about what will happen in the future based on information available now - การพยากรณ์, การคาดการณ์
- halt: to stop - หยุด
- landslide: a mass of rock and earth moving suddenly and quickly down a steep slope - แผ่นดินถล่ม
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก