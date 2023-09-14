TEST YOURSELF: Asian, instant and worldwide

Thai pop artist Cupnoodle talks about her new single

Test Yourself can improve your reading skills. Whether it’s for tests like university entrance exams or IELTS and TOEFL, or even just for fun, these stories help you to read, understand and improve your English.



You can download a PDF and audio for this story below.



Read the following story by Nianne-Lynn Hendricks from Guru by Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.



Independent Thai pop star Cupnoodle, real name Sasha Johst, writes the most relatable and soulful tracks you’re ever likely to hear.



With a string of self-released hits, Cupnoodle has seen her tracks appear on UK TV shows, flagship playlists across the big music streamers, and been picked by Spotify as one of the best Asian Indie artists of 2022.



Her R&B-inflected indie pop draws on her diverse musical and geographical influences, being born to Thai and German parents, studying Music Technology in London and living and working out of her studio in Bangkok.



Guru by Bangkok Post spoke to the artist to know what makes her so relatable.



Why the name Cupnoodle?



Here’s the elevator-pitch - Asian-born, instant and worldwide. Everyone has their own version of cup noodles. You might put whatever’s leftover to make something that you can survive on. It can also be the base to some of the most decadent and fancy toppings if that’s what you’re feeling. It’s that last thing in the cabinet as a life saviour or a guilty pleasure that will make you bloat the next day.



Where do your musical influences come from?



My mom’s cassette collections of American music such as Lobo, Bee Gees and the Carpenters, which were always playing in the background. By the time I could buy CDs with my allowance, I was addicted to learning the songs of artists like Britney Spears, Whitney Houston and Beyonce.



Then, when I studied in Dusseldorf and London, alternative rock bands like Nirvana and The Doors, and blues artists like Chuck Berry and Etta James came into the picture.



How would you describe your music?



It’s a love-child between the singer/songwriter way of story-telling lyrically and experimenting with different flavours of production.



What’s your latest song and what inspired it?



‘That Pretty’ came out Sept 7 and was written in the kitchen while my mom was cooking. I was feeling down. Somewhere, somehow I have lost track of why I’m on social media. I felt challenged by the idea of ‘looking perfect’. But spending time with my parents that day made me realise how they love me unconditionally. They have always put value in my effort and creativity.



Where does Cupnoodle go from here?



Cupnoodle is ready to be shipped worldwide! And what really excites me the most is diving into the live music scene. My passion for music started not only as a songwriter but also as a performer. On stage is where I feel most connected to my listeners.



Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. Which countries are her parents from? …………….

2. What did she study in London? …………….

3. Where did she study in Germany? …………….

4. Where did she write ‘That Pretty’? …………….

5. When was her new song released? …………..

6. Where does she feel most connected to her fans? …………….



Section 2: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

…7… her life experiences, Cupnoodle …8… to her audience almost like the big sister that everyone wants. Her songs are full of …9… messages, advice and just enough witty self-effacement to make you feel better about the …10… situations she describes.



7. __A. Drawn on __B. Drawing __C. Drawing on

8. __A. speak __B. spoke __C. speaks

9. __A. empower __B. empowering __C. powering

10. __A. familiar __B. famous __C. familiarity



Section 3: Find words that match the following definitions.

11. that someone can understand or feel ……………

12. money that you are given regularly ……………

13. without limits ……………

14. a strong feeling of excitement …………

Answers: 1. Thailand and Germany. 2. Music Technology. 3. Dusseldorf. 4. In her kitchen. 5. Sept 7. 6. On stage. 7. C. 8. C. 9. B. 10. A. 11. relatable. 12. allowance. 13. unconditionally. 14. passion.