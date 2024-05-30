TEST YOURSELF: Paradise reborn

Koh Phi Phi is a model for eco-friendly travel

Read the following story by Pattarawadee Saengmanee from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.

Though the rainy season has officially started in some parts of the country, it appeared we were in luck when rain clouds drifted away from Phuket. The sun was shining and the sky was clear as we arrived at the pier.

Reaching the island of Phi Phi Leh by speedboat takes around 45 minutes, and the main pier is now located in Loh Sama Bay, accommodating a maximum of 4,100 tourists per day.

To preserve coral reefs, a plastic-based pier, bridge and 500m-long walkway have been made to enable traffic flow to Maya Bay. This is the outcome of changes in tourism management following many years of over-tourism.

Following a three-year closure during Covid-19, the bay became a haven for marine life and early morning arrivals have the opportunity to witness a large school of blacktip reef sharks hunting for food. The bay is closed between August and September, while the monsoon season lasts from late May to mid-October.

After a quick five-minute cruise, we stopped at Koh Phi Phi Don where we refuelled with dishes like papaya salad and fried rice that go well with blended mango or watermelon juice.

As the largest of the Phi Phi islands, Koh Phi Phi Don is home to fishing villages, boutique resorts, budget hotels and restaurants, making it a popular holiday destination where you can spend the night and get a taste of local culture.

Set against a backdrop of emerald waters and the banks of Ton Sai beach is a lively walking street with hundreds of shops offering a wide range of beachwear, diving trip packages, souvenirs and local food.

It took us 40 minutes from Phi Phi Don to reach our final stop at Koh Mai Thon. My travel companions had a fun ride down a huge slide, snorkelled to see coral and fish, and showed off their paddle-boarding skills, but I chose to stay dry and enjoy light meals served on board.

The following morning, we went to explore Phuket Old Town which has a collection of classic colonial-style buildings. Soi Romanee is still my favourite thanks to a wealth of beautifully decorated cafes, teahouses and fashion boutiques in vibrant shades.

Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. Which bay has sharks? …………….

2. Which beach has souvenirs? …………….

3. Which destination has snorkelling? …………….

4. Which island is a 45-minute ride away from Phuket? …………….

5. When is Maya Bay closed? …………..

6. What street is the writer’s favourite? …………….

Section 2: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

Though …7… visitors still pour onto the island, they avoid the ground and …8… wander down a maze of twisting wooden …9… . There are trash bins for sorting rubbish, and there is a large dining area for …10… meals and snacks.

7. A. much B. many C. most

8. A. but B. however C. instead

9 A. trials B. trails C. trolls

10. A. light B. lighter C. lightest

Section 3: Find words that match the following definitions.

11. a large group of fish ……………

12. things you buy on holiday to remind you of your trip ……………

13. friends that you travel with……………

14. bright and colourful…………