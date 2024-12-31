Bangkok hotel fire victims identified

Police and engineers work outside The Ember Hotel in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The three victims of the hotel fire near Khao San Road in Bangkok have been identified, including a Brazilian woman whose boyfriend proposed to her last week.

The three who died in the fire at The Ember Hotel on Tanee Road near Khao San Road late Sunday night were identified as a 24-year-old Brazilian woman, Pimentel Canales Albuquerque, a 27-year-old Ukrainian man, Tuzov Victor, and a 35-year-old American man, Freeman Timothy Jr.

The woman died in the room where the fire is believed to have started. The two men were pronounced dead hospitals.

Seven people were injured, including an electrician at the hotel and two Netherlanders.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said officials think the fire started in Room 511 because it destroyed only that room.

Of the 75 guests in the hotel at the time of the incident, 34 fled to the rooftop of the building and were evacuated with fire truck ladders.

The Brazilian woman was found dead in Room 511. Police think that she mistakenly entered the room while trying to escape the smoke-filled hotel in the darkness, because its door was left open.

She earlier checked in with her boyfriend who had proposed to her last week. They stayed in Room 504, not far from Room 511. During their escape, she became separated from her boyfriend, who survived.

The hotel opened in April 2022. There were two fire exits and fire extinguishers, but no sprinkler system because it was a small hotel that was not required to have such equipment, Bangkok's governor said.

An engineer said the fire likely started in the bed in Room 511 because its mattress was completely burnt.

It was reported that three Korean men had stayed in Room 511, but they were not there when the fire broke out.

Detectives were looking for the Korean men to question them about the possible cause of the fire.

The government will pay 1 million baht in compensation for each death case and 500,000 baht for each injury case.