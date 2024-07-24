Thailand signals another U-turn on cannabis

Thailand will work towards controlling the use of cannabis through laws instead of re-listing it as a narcotic, according to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in yet another policy U-turn.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin now agreed that legislation was the right step to take, Mr Anutin said on Tuesday.

The prime minister reportedly gave guidelines to control the plant instead of re-listing it as a narcotic.

Thailand in 2022 became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise marijuana, but without a law to govern it or clear regulations in place to prevent its recreational use.

The move prompted an explosion of recreational use, cannabis cafes and retailers, along with public concern about its abuse.

The Bhumjaithai Party then drafted a bill to regulate cannabis use but it failed to get past its first reading before the election was called last year.

The current government led by the Pheu Thai Party has maintained that recreational use of cannabis would not be allowed under new regulations being drafted by the Ministry of Public Health.

Mr Srettha said earlier that the plant would be put back on the narcotics list, with exceptions allowed for medical use and research. He gave officials until the end of the year to draft the necessary rules.