Thailand signals another U-turn on cannabis
published : 24 Jul 2024 at 08:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: News agencies and Post reporters
Thailand will work towards controlling the use of cannabis through laws instead of re-listing it as a narcotic, according to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in yet another policy U-turn.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin now agreed that legislation was the right step to take, Mr Anutin said on Tuesday.
The prime minister reportedly gave guidelines to control the plant instead of re-listing it as a narcotic.
Thailand in 2022 became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise marijuana, but without a law to govern it or clear regulations in place to prevent its recreational use.
The move prompted an explosion of recreational use, cannabis cafes and retailers, along with public concern about its abuse.
The Bhumjaithai Party then drafted a bill to regulate cannabis use but it failed to get past its first reading before the election was called last year.
The current government led by the Pheu Thai Party has maintained that recreational use of cannabis would not be allowed under new regulations being drafted by the Ministry of Public Health.
Mr Srettha said earlier that the plant would be put back on the narcotics list, with exceptions allowed for medical use and research. He gave officials until the end of the year to draft the necessary rules.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- abuse: the use of something in a bad, dishonest, or harmful way - การใช้ในทางที่ผิด
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- concern: interest or worry - ความสนใจ, ความกังวล
- decriminalise: make not criminal, so that people can do activity without breaking the law -
- draft: to write a document, plan, etc. that may be changed before it is finally accepted - ร่าง
- exception: someone or something that is different in some way from other people or things and so cannot be included in a general statement - เป็นที่แตกต่าง ที่พิเศษออกไปจากกลุ่ม
- guidelines: official instructions or advice about how to do something - สิ่งที่ช่วยแนะแนวทางให้ปฏิบัติ
- legislation: a law or set of laws suggested by a government and made official by a parliament - กฎหมาย, การออกกฎหมาย
- narcotics: illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- policy (noun): a set of plans or action agreed on by a government, political party, business, or other group - นโยบาย
- recreational: involving enjoyment - เกี่ยวการสันทนาการ
- regulations: official rules that control the way that things are done - ระเบียบปฏิบัติ
- U-turn (noun): a complete change in policy or behaviour, usually one that is embarrassing; a turn of 180° that a vehicle makes so that it can move forwards in the opposite direction - การเปลี่ยนโดยสิ้นเชิง, การเลี้ยวหรือทางเลี้ยวเป็นรูปตัว "U"