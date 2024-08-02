BangkokPost.com

Seven visa overstayers arrested in Phuket

published : 2 Aug 2024 at 10:27

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Three men are among seven foreigners arrested for overstaying their visas during a crackdown operation in Phuket. (Photo: Phuket immigration office)
Seven foreign nationals have been arrested for overstaying their visas during a crackdown on foreigners staying illegally on Phuket.

Immigration officers conducted random visa inspections at locations where foreigners suspected of visa infractions were known to stay, as part of the 10-day crackdown operation that started on July 23.

The officers arrested seven foreign men: one Pakistani, two Egyptians, three Nigerians and one Myanmar national. Five of them were found to have overstayed their visas by 46 to 213 days. A Nigerian man had overstayed by 20 months and a Pakistani by 3 years and 9 months. All were handed over to local police.

The fine for a visa overstay is 500 baht per day to a maximum of 20,000 baht. An overstay of more than 90 days can result in the person being banned from the country for one year or more.

Vocabulary

  • banned: officially not allowed to do something - ถูกห้าม
  • crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
  • fine: an amount of money that you have to pay because you have broken the law - ค่าปรับ
  • immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
  • infraction (noun): an act of breaking a rule or law - การฝ่าฝืนกฎหมาย, การละเมิด (กฎหมาย สัญญาหรือหน้าที่)
  • inspection: an official process of checking that things are in the correct condition or that people are doing what they should - การตรวจสอบตรวจตรา
  • national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
  • overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
  • overstayer (noun): a person who stays in a country for longer than they are allowed to stay, not leaving when their visa to stay in the country ends -
  • random: happening, done or chosen by chance rather than according to a plan - ซึ่งไม่มีแบบแผน
  • visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
