Seven visa overstayers arrested in Phuket
published : 2 Aug 2024 at 10:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Seven foreign nationals have been arrested for overstaying their visas during a crackdown on foreigners staying illegally on Phuket.
Immigration officers conducted random visa inspections at locations where foreigners suspected of visa infractions were known to stay, as part of the 10-day crackdown operation that started on July 23.
The officers arrested seven foreign men: one Pakistani, two Egyptians, three Nigerians and one Myanmar national. Five of them were found to have overstayed their visas by 46 to 213 days. A Nigerian man had overstayed by 20 months and a Pakistani by 3 years and 9 months. All were handed over to local police.
The fine for a visa overstay is 500 baht per day to a maximum of 20,000 baht. An overstay of more than 90 days can result in the person being banned from the country for one year or more.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- banned: officially not allowed to do something - ถูกห้าม
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- fine: an amount of money that you have to pay because you have broken the law - ค่าปรับ
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- infraction (noun): an act of breaking a rule or law - การฝ่าฝืนกฎหมาย, การละเมิด (กฎหมาย สัญญาหรือหน้าที่)
- inspection: an official process of checking that things are in the correct condition or that people are doing what they should - การตรวจสอบตรวจตรา
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- overstayer (noun): a person who stays in a country for longer than they are allowed to stay, not leaving when their visa to stay in the country ends -
- random: happening, done or chosen by chance rather than according to a plan - ซึ่งไม่มีแบบแผน
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- Keywords
- Overstay visa
- foreign nationals
- Phuket
- crackdown